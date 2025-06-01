Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 23,247 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $27,145.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,907.22. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

