Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 36,386 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,386 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Certara by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Certara by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Barclays raised shares of Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.44 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

