Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 46,664 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 141.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Down 0.6%

GCMG stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 424.67 and a beta of 0.74. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 314.29%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

