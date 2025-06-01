Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after acquiring an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York GP Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $101,859,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 165 shares of company stock worth $217,572 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,116.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,292.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.29. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $578.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The firm had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

