Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 247,781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of BCOV opened at $4.45 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

