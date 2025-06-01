Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE:ATGE opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.