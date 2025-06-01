Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 6,687 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Stock Performance
Shares of NOVT opened at $123.77 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Novanta
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novanta
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.