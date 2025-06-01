Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 6,687 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $123.77 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $187.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

