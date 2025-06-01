Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $258,266 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.