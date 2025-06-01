Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares
In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,341,909.52. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 7,399 shares of company stock worth $258,266 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
