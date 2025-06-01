Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Esquire Financial worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,820.44. The trade was a 16.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,263,058.13. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.51. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

