Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 51,624 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

LKFN stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.58. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,709.34. The trade was a 19.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

