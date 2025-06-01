Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.5%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $910.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

