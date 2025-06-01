Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 284,932 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 660,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,932 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLPX. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Olaplex by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 26,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $38,197.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,629.12. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Duffy sold 35,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,418.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 348,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,027.20. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,109 shares of company stock worth $123,538. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Price Performance

OLPX stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $875.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $1.20 to $1.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

About Olaplex

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.