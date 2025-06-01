Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 36,568 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,568 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Leslie’s Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $142.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.32. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

