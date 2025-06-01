Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 37,906 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,906 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,872,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EE opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $315.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Further Reading

