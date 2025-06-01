Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in News by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

