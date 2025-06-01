Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Barclays PLC raised its position in FirstCash by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in FirstCash by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FirstCash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after buying an additional 123,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.24 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.