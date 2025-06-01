Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kearny Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,582,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 658,150 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 599,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 447,447 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 566,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Kearny Financial from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 1.6%

KRNY stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.71 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently -38.60%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

