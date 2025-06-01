Starz Entertainment’s (STRZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STRZ. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ STRZ opened at $19.64 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

