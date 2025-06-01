Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 2.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.01. 1,464,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,691,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Glj Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.78 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Sunrun Trading Up 7.2%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,306,938.34. This represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,540 shares of company stock worth $595,944 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,774 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

