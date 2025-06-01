The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,434 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Simply Good Foods worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.