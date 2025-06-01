Tidal Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,852 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 305,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 202,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NAK opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

