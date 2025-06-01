Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,058 AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AA Mission Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,836,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 409,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000.

Get AA Mission Acquisition alerts:

AA Mission Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AA Mission Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. AA Mission Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31.

AA Mission Acquisition Company Profile

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. engages in the acquisition and merge of companies. It was founded on February 9, 2024 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AA Mission Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA Mission Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.