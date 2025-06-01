Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Position in GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GP-Act III Acquisition were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPAT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 298,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 377,727 shares during the last quarter.

GP-Act III Acquisition Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GPAT opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company, which was created for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 23, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

