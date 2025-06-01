Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 144.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,192,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 705,707 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 74,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. This represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,885,403 shares of company stock valued at $142,299,357 over the last three months. 10.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DNB opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -150.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

