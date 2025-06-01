Tidal Investments LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nevro by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Nevro in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

