Tidal Investments LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.