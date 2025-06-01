Tidal Investments LLC Invests $183,000 in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 23.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 324,491 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,081,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 282,774 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BTG shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.
B2Gold Trading Down 0.9%
B2Gold stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -17.02%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.