Tidal Investments LLC Invests $210,000 in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,911.44. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,309.44. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,024 shares of company stock worth $3,466,170 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UTI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 0.7%

UTI opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.