Tidal Investments LLC Invests $218,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Brunswick by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brunswick by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6%

BC stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

Get Our Latest Report on BC

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.