Tidal Investments LLC Invests $222,000 in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.38. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

