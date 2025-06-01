Tidal Investments LLC Invests $227,000 in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TK. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Teekay by 738.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 315,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $777.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Teekay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

