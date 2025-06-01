Tidal Investments LLC Invests $246,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Doximity by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Doximity by 525.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,849 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 1,178.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,711,000 after acquiring an additional 979,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $37,934,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $113,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,062.74. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

