Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 8,138 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grifols by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

