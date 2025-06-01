Tidal Investments LLC Sells 10,738 Shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in IB Acquisition were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in IB Acquisition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in IB Acquisition by 705.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 174,016 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in IB Acquisition by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 455,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IB Acquisition by 424.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 568,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 459,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in IB Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,507,000.

IB Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IBAC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

IB Acquisition Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

