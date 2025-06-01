Tidal Investments LLC Sells 27,019 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 750.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $183,766.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,596.16. The trade was a 15.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

