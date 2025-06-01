Tidal Investments LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

AL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

