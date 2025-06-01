Tidal Investments LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ASC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Ardmore Shipping Dividend Announcement

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

