Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,063 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9%

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.