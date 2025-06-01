Tidal Investments LLC Sells 7,557 Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 634,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 281,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,459,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $421.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of -0.02. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II ( NASDAQ:NETD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

