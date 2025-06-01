Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,056,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,839,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,209,000.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SIMA opened at $10.40 on Friday. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company primary focus on the healthcare industry. SIM Acquisition Corp.

