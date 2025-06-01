Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in SouthState by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in SouthState by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,514.40. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,433.86. The trade was a 29.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.75.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

