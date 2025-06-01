Top Agriculture Stocks To Research – May 30th

Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign, Chubb, and Apollo Global Management are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies operating in the agricultural sector, including producers of seeds, fertilizers, farm machinery and agricultural technology. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to crop production cycles, commodity price movements and global food‐supply dynamics. They can also offer portfolio diversification and act as a partial hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.17. The stock had a trading volume of 626,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,101. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.42. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

NYSE CNH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,926,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,911. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNH

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,006. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Featured Articles