Top Ecommerce Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 30th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, BellRing Brands, and W.W. Grainger are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose core business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions of goods and services over the internet. These include online retailers, digital marketplaces and technology platforms that support payment processing and logistics. Investors often track ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to the ongoing shift toward online shopping, though their performance can be influenced by consumer behavior, competition and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $98.80. 9,208,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,829,179. Walmart has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $790.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,237. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.60 and a beta of -0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,557. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,021. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,090.04. 61,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,061.37. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

