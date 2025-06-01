Tpg Gp A LLC Sells 27,623 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tpg Gp A LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27,623 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $77,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $203.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

