Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 230,400 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Taboola.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp cut Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Taboola.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

