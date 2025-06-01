Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 25,900 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 332.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.17% of Koppers worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Koppers by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Koppers by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 86,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Koppers by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Koppers Trading Down 2.6%

KOP opened at $30.72 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Koppers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

