Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 32,300 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvePoint by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,430,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,163,000 after buying an additional 2,332,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 566.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,678,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,258 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,419,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,067,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4,694.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 840,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 823,423 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $636,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,277,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,231,267.55. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,704,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.33 and a beta of 1.30. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

