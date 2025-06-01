Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 53,900 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 107,887 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $16.75 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.05 million, a PE ratio of 173.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 346.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $215,773.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,165.25. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,452 shares of company stock worth $277,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

