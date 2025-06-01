Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 6,400 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $16.52 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

