Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 57,100 Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Frequency Electronics

In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 2,161 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $34,078.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,541.60. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEIM

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

FEIM opened at $19.30 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%.

About Frequency Electronics

(Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.